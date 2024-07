Chisholm went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

It's the third steal in the last four games for Chisholm, who's up to 17 stolen bases on the season -- his career high is 23, set back in 2021. The 26-year-old is finding ways to contribute, but he hasn't homered in 21 straight games, a stretch in which Chisholm is slashing .260/.345/.301 with just two extra-base hits, a double and a triple.