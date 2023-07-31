The Marlins are expected to reinstate Chisholm (oblique) from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Phillies, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami signaled that Chisholm's return from the IL was imminent Sunday, when the team optioned Dane Myers -- who had been serving as the everyday center fielder -- to Triple-A Jacksonville. Shelved since July 3 with a left oblique strain, Chisholm made significant progress over the past week and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, when he went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base while playing five innings in center field for Single-A Jupiter. Chisholm will presumably be re-evaluated by the Marlins' medical staff Monday, but assuming his oblique isn't causing any issues, he should be activated and immediately reclaim a regular role in the outfield as Miami kicks off a crucial four-game set with one of its division rivals.