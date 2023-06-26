Chisholm (toe) could be activated off the injured list during the Marlins' road trip this week, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

"He's trending in the right direction," manager Skip Schumaker said over the weekend. "Hopefully we'll see him at some point on this road trip. I'm not going to put a timeline on it, but that's obviously the hope." Chisholm has gone 3-for-12 with a double and a stolen base over four rehab games for Triple-A Jacksonville since beginning his rehab assignment June 20, and he figures to immediately slot back in as Miami's starting center fielder once he's deemed ready. The 25-year-old is expected to undergo surgery on his injured toe in the offseason, so pain management and extra rest could cut into his playing time the rest of the season.