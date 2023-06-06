Chisholm (toe) played catch on the field Tuesday in Miami, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

It appears that Chisholm has finally been cleared for at least some degree of baseball activity, three weeks after landing on the injured list because of turf toe in his right foot. He has a checkup with a foot specialist Wednesday that should yield a better overall picture of his recovery timetable. The initial estimate was that Chisholm would be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, and he is currently tracking within that range.