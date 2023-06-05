Chisholm has a follow-up appointment with a foot specialist Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm remains in a walking boot as he recovers from turf toe, but perhaps he can gain clearance Wednesday to have the boot removed. The dynamic center fielder has been sidelined since mid-May, as he's a little more than three weeks into a projected 4-to-6 week timetable.
