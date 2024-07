Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Chisholm took Christian Scott deep in the fourth inning and drove in what turned out to be the three deciding runs in Sunday's win. Chisholm now has multi-hit games in two of his first three after the All-Star break as trade rumors continue to hover around him. The 26-year-old is hitting .251/.322/.411 with 13 HR, 45 RBI and 19 stolen bases through 96 games this season.