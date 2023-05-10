Chisholm went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Chisholm hadn't scored a run in his previous eight games, and he hadn't swiped a base in nine contests entering Tuesday. He's starting to get back on track -- he's hit safely in three straight games. The 25-year-old has a .227/.290/.371 slash line, five home runs, 13 steals, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored through 36 contests this season, and he continues to hold down the leadoff spot versus right-handed pitchers.