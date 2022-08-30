Chisholm (back) will be evaluated next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm has not taken part in baseball activities since being diagnosed with a stress fracture in late July, but there is a chance he could resume those after being checked out next week. There has not yet been any talk of Chisholm being shut down for the season, but that could be an option if the results of his exam are not favorable.
