Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old got the Marlins' offense rolling by taking Lance Lynn deep during the first inning of an eventual 9-8 victory. It was Sanchez's first homer and first multi-hit performance in June, snapping a 13-game swoon in which he'd gone just 8-for-43 (.186) with a 0:15 BB:K. On the season, he's slashing .241/.286/.365 with five homers, six steals, 18 runs and 27 RBI in 65 contests.