Sanchez (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins will give Sanchez at least one game off to recover from his bout with upper-back tightness, an injury he sustained in Tuesday's 12-2 win. Bryan De La Cruz will replace Sanchez in center field.
