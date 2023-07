Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

He took Miles Mikolas deep in the sixth inning, briefly tying the game before St. Louis pulled away in the bottom of the frame. Sanchez has gone yard four times in his last 11 games, batting .317 (13-for-41) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .260/.319/.490 with 10 homers, three steals, 25 runs and 33 RBI in 66 contests.