Sanchez will sit Thursday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Sanchez hits the bench as the Marlins go with an all-righty lineup against lefty Patrick Corbin. Bryan De La Cruz will get the start in center field.
