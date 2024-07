Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

With left-hander Garrett Crochet taking the mound for the White Sox on Saturday, Jesus Sanchez will begin the contest in the dugout while Dane Myers starts in right field and bats in the cleanup spot. Sanchez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's series opener, and since June 1 he's slashing .242/.280/.484 with five home runs, 11 RBI and a 30 percent strikeout rate in 95 at-bats.