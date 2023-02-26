Sanchez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 25-year-old outfielder has only one career stolen base on two attempts in 172 MLB games, so normally a random spring steal wouldn't mean much. However, Sanchez has a solid sprint speed that was in the 71st percentile in 2021 according to Baseball Savant, and the league's rule changes to benefit the running game could allow players like him to make a contribution in the category and add a little more juice to their fantasy value. First though, Sanchez will have to prove he can get on base enough to take advantage of those rule changes after managing a career .221/.291/.423 slash line to date.