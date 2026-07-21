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Marlins' Joe Mack: Goes yard in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mack went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to Houston.

Mack scorched a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to open the scoring in the second inning. The rookie was lifted for Leo Jimenez in the seventh inning after left-hander Steven Okert entered the game for Houston. Mack has gone just 7-for-33 (.212) in 14 games this month, though three of the backstop's hits have gone for homers. Overall, he's slashing .242/.302/.424 with eight homers, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored.

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