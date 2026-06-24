Marlins' Joe Mack: Homers in win

Mack went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Mack gave the Marlins a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a solo shot in the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the fifth. The rookie has now gone deep in three of his past eight games, a stretch in which he's hit safely in six contests to go along with five RBI and seven runs scored. He's certainly held his own so far, slashing .259/.317/.405 with four homers, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored across 116 major-league plate appearances.