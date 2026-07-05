Marlins' Joe Mack: Pops homer in win

Mack went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Mack went yard in the third inning to open the scoring. The catcher has seven homers on the year, including three over his last five games. For the season, he's batting .255 with a .754 OPS, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 155 plate appearances. Mack continues to share the catching duties with Liam Hicks and Brian Navarreto, with Mack getting about half of the time behind the dish.