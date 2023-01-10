Cueto signed a one-year, $6 million contract with a $10.5 million club option for 2024 with the Marlins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The buyout on the option is $2.5 million, so Cueto is guaranteed at least $8.5 million in the deal. It's a move that adds depth to a Marlins rotation which already had lots of it, so it would make sense if the team flipped at least one starter for lineup help. Cueto is coming off a nice 2022 campaign with the White Sox which saw him post a 3.35 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 158.1 innings. His fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats.