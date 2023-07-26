Cueto is listed as the Marlins' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Tigers at LoanDepot Park.

Rather than bringing back standout rookie Eury Perez from the minors to step back in as their fifth starter, the Marlins will turn to Cueto make a second straight turn through the rotation. Though he was hit hard in his first start of the season with the Marlins on April 3 and then continued to struggle during an extended minor-league rehab assignment, Cueto has been surprisingly effective since being activated from the 60-day injured list July 10. After tossing three scoreless innings in relief July 16 in Baltimore, Cueto picked up a start last Saturday against the Rockies and struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball.