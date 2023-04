Cueto (biceps) is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cueto has made it through a couple of bullpen sessions without issue and will now begin building back up in live competition. The veteran right-hander was placed on the injured list April 4 due to a biceps issue that first flared up in spring training. Assuming there are no setbacks, he could return to the Marlins' rotation around early May.