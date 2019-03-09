Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: No timetable for return
Alfaro won't resume baseball activities until his knee inflammation has completely subsided, but the Marlins still expect him to be ready for Opening Day, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
"Obviously, we don't necessarily like that we have inflammation coming back, but I'm not concerned about Opening Day," manager Don Mattingly said Friday morning. "I feel pretty confident about that and him getting the at-bats." Alfaro is missing spring reps that would help him get used to working with his new pitching staff after an offseason trade from the Phillies, but at this point the knee issue doesn't seem like it will have a big impact on his fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...