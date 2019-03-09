Alfaro won't resume baseball activities until his knee inflammation has completely subsided, but the Marlins still expect him to be ready for Opening Day, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

"Obviously, we don't necessarily like that we have inflammation coming back, but I'm not concerned about Opening Day," manager Don Mattingly said Friday morning. "I feel pretty confident about that and him getting the at-bats." Alfaro is missing spring reps that would help him get used to working with his new pitching staff after an offseason trade from the Phillies, but at this point the knee issue doesn't seem like it will have a big impact on his fantasy value.