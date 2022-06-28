The Marlins promoted Salas from Single-A Jupiter to High-A Beloit on Tuesday.
Salas turned in a .267/.355/.421 slash line in 257 plate appearances on Jupiter fo the season, but he had really heated up at the plate in June, as he produced a .993 OPS over his 21 games on the month. The 19-year-old switch hitter was also efficient on the basepaths, nabbing 15 steals on 16 attempts. The Marlins had been giving Salas exposure to multiple positions at Jupiter, with the teenager receiving starts at second base, shortstop and third base.