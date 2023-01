The Marlins traded Salas alongside Pablo Lopez to the Twins on Friday in exchange for Luis Arraez, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Salas reached the High-A level for the first time in 2022, though he slashed just .230/.319/.340 in 217 plate appearances. Still, the 19-year-old switch-hitter was considered one of the top prospects in the Marlins' farm system, and Salas' defensive versatility could help him rise through the Twins' minor-league system quicker than usual.