Simpson (shoulder) began a rehab assignment July 9 at Single-A Jupiter and retired two hitters while allowing three earned runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out one batter.

Simpson was placed on Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list May 9 with a left shoulder impingement, but now that he's rehabbing in the lower levels in the minors, it likely won't be long before he's activated. In 11 innings with the Triple-A club this season, Simpson has posted a 6.55 ERA and 1.91 WHIP while striking out 16 hitters.