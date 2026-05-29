Marlins' Karson Milbrandt: Could get call this summer

Milbrandt could be an option to join the Marlins' rotation later this summer, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander has dominated to begin the season at Double-A Pensacola, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings, but the organization has been very careful with Milbrandt's workload and has had him pitching just once a week rather than every five or six days. His stuff appears ready for the majors, however -- he's gained velocity since being a third-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft and now sits in the mid-90s with his fastball while touching the high 90s, and he also works with a plus slider and promising kick-change. The Marlins don't seem inclined to rush him, but he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster this winter anyway, and with injuries piling up in the big-league rotation Milbrandt is positioning himself for a 2026 MLB debut.