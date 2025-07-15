Milbrandt (arm) has posted a 3.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 58:29 K:BB over 50 innings in 13 starts with High-A Beloit since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list April 17.

Milbrandt was on the shelf for the first two weeks of the season after experiencing fluid buildup in his arm coming out of spring training, but he's managed to stay healthy since being activated. The 21-year-old righty finished the first half of the season on a high note, striking out 11 batters over 5.2 innings in his most recent start Saturday.