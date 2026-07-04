Marlins' Kemp Alderman: Finding form after return

Alderman sports a .286/.375/.486 over his last 10 games for Triple-A Jacksonville with two home runs, one steal, eight runs and eight RBI.

The 23-year-old outfield prospect missed about a month of action after suffering a wrist injury in mid-May, but Alderman returned to the lineup for the Jumbo Shrimp on June 16 and after striking out eight times in 13 plate appearances during his first three games back, he's quickly regained his form. Alderman has mainly played right field this season while seeing some action in left field and at first base as well, and a big-league debut in the second half remains very plausible if he keeps his strikeouts in check.