Marlins' Kyle Keller: Contract selected

Keller's contract was purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Keller will be protected from the Rule 5 draft after Miami promoted him to the 40-man roster. He advanced to Triple-A New Orleans in 2018, where he allowed one run over five relief appearances (6.2 innings). Keller figures to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A, although he could make his major-league debut sometime during the season as the Marlins continue to rebuild.