Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Available off bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers (hand) isn't in the Marlins' starting lineup again Saturday, though he's available to enter off the bench, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.
Stowers will begin on the bench for a third straight contest Saturday as he contends with hand soreness. However, the outfielder entered as a pinch hitter Wednesday and is available to do so again Saturday, so the issue doesn't seem to be a serious concern. Jesus Sanchez is starting in left field Saturday while Eric Wagaman is getting a turn in right.
