Marlins' Lake Bachar: Getting start for bullpen game

Bachar will serve as the Marlins' opener in a bullpen game Friday against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rather than calling up a starter from the minors after Janson Junk (shin) joined Eury Perez (thigh) on the injured list May 31, the Marlins have been going with bullpen days when the fifth spot in the rotation has come around. Bachar will pick up his fourth start in that time, but he hasn't worked more than three innings in any of those outings. Dax Fulton, who threw 39 pitches Tuesday against the Phillies, might be called upon to work bulk relief behind Bachar.