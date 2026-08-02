Marlins' Lake Bachar: Notches second save

Bachar recorded his second save of the season in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mets, allowing one hit and striking out two over three scoreless relief innings.

The right-hander needed just 35 pitches (26 strikes) to get the job done, and give most of the rest of the Marlins' bullpen a breather. The three innings tied for Bachar's longest appearance of the season, and a bumpy July may have taken him out of the mix for higher-leverage opportunities. Over his last 13.2 innings, Bachar has served up four homers and stumbled to a 6.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB.