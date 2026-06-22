Marlins' Lake Bachar: Records first save

Bachar earned the save Sunday against the Giants, working a scoreless ninth inning with one walk in a 2-1 victory.

With Pete Fairbanks having recorded saves in each of the previous two days, Bachar was entrusted with a one-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday. He successfully closed the door after working around a leadoff walk to Rafael Devers to secure his first save of the season. While he isn't a regular fixture in the ninth inning, Bachar has been one of Miami's steadier relievers lately, allowing just two runs over his last 13 innings. He now owns a 3.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB across 41.2 innings on the season.