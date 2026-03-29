The Blue Jays traded Jimenez to the Marlins in exchange for infielder Dub Gleed and $250K in international bonus pool money Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Jimenez will head to Miami after being designated for assignment by Toronto on Wednesday. The infielder failed to make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster after posting a .231 average with three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base over 26 at-bats in 14 spring-training contests. Jimenez played in 18 regular-season games with Toronto in 2025, going 2-for-29 with a solo home run and two runs scored. He'll likely report to Triple-A Jacksonville upon his arrival to the Marlins' organization.