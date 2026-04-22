Jimenez is day-to-day after X-rays on his left hand came back negative Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was hit by a Kyle Leahy pitch in his first plate appearance during Wednesday's win over the Cardinals and eventually exited the game. He is dealing with some bruising but has managed to avoid a fracture. Jimenez has played sparingly for the Marlins, as his start Wednesday was his first in two weeks.