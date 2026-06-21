Marlins' Liam Hicks: Lands on injured list

The Marlins placed Hicks on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to June 20, due to a lower-back strain.

The 27-year-old was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to what was initially reported as lower-back tightness, and he'll be out for at least another nine days after being diagnosed with a strain. It's unclear if Hicks will be ready to return when first eligible June 30, as an official recovery timeline has yet to be reported. Griffin Conine (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list Sunday and seems likely to fill Hicks' vacated spot in the lineup.