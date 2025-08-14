Hicks went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

The two-bagger was Hicks' first extra-base hit since July 5, ending a 26-game stretch in which he'd managed a .222/.318/.222 slash line. The 26-year-old rookie continues to see regular playing time against right-handed pitching while bouncing between catcher, first base and DH, but he isn't offering much fantasy value.