Madero was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second time in the last six weeks that Madero has been DFA'd by Miami, as the right-hander remained with the organization after clearing waivers in mid-June. He made one appearance since rejoining the 26-man roster July 20, tossing a scoreless inning last Friday against San Diego. He could attract interest on waivers this time around, with many teams possibly shuffling their bullpens before and after Friday's trade deadline.