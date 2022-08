Williams is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Williams will be back in his usual bench role for the series finale after he struck out in all three of his at-bats while starting in left field during Sunday's 8-1 loss. The 26-year-old is expected to see occasional starts down the stretch, with most of his opportunities coming against left-handed pitching.