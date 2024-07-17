If the Marlins wait until at least July 21 to recall Meyer to the big leagues, they will gain an extra year of control, notes Ely Sussman of Fish on First.

It's a bit unsavory, especially given the caliber of pitchers the Marlins were willing to use in the big-league rotation while Meyer was at Triple-A for the past three months. After throwing five-plus innings in three big-league starts to begin the season, Meyer had been capped at four innings or less in his first 10 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville. He threw a minor-league season-high six innings for the Jumbo Shrimp on July 9 and logged five scoreless frames July 14, so he is fully stretched out. Given the incentives in place, it's quite possible Meyer rejoins the big-league rotation for good next week.