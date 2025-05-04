Meyer allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks across five innings during Saturday's win against the A's. He did not strike out a batter.

The right-hander posted a 12.4 K/9 across his first six starts of 2025, but he generated just five whiffs Saturday as he failed to record a strikeout for the first time through 19 big-league starts. Meyer delivered four quality starts with a 2.10 ERA and 41:7 K:BB in his first five outings of the season, but he's surrendered 10 earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB in his past two turns through the rotation. A matchup with the White Sox next weekend should be a prime opportunity for the 26-year-old to get back on track.