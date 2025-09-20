Petersen blew the save in Friday's extra-innings victory at Texas. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and no walks over one inning with no strikeouts.

The Miami right-hander blew the save when he conceded a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th to knot the game at 3-3. Petersen was assigned the task of converting his first save because the Marlins' saves leader, Calvin Faucher, had appeared in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. Petersen is unlikely to receive many future save opportunities and is expected to resume appearing in lower leverage situations. The 31-year-old has pitched to a 4.30 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 14.2 frames with Atlanta and Miami this season.