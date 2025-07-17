Atlanta traded Petersen to the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for cash, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Petersen has bounced between Triple-A and MLB this season, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings during his time in the majors. Now changing organizations for the second time this season, he'll report to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin his tenure with the Marlins and take Jesus Tinoco's (forearm) place on the 40-man roster.