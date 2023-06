Fortes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 loss to Seattle.

Fortes continues to operate as Miami's top catcher, but he's appeared in just 45 of the team's first 67 games. His offensive production has been sporadic, and he had just three hits over his first seven June games before hitting his fourth homer of the season Monday. Overall, he's slashing .231/.280/.328 with 13 RBI and 16 runs scored, but his effort on defense will presumably keep him locked into semi-regular starts.