Marlins' Nick Fortes: Receives Sunday off
RotoWire Staff
Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Fortes started three of the previous four games but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jacob Stalling will step in behind the plate to catch for Sandy Alcantara.
