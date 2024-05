Meyer is being promoted to High-A Beloit, Fish on the Farm reports.

Meyer has been strong through eight starts at Single-A Jupiter this season, cruising to a 2.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 43:23 K:BB across 34 innings. He's proven that he's ready for the next level, as opposing hitters are batting just .149 against the 19-year-old right-hander so far in 2024.