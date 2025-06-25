High-A Beloit placed Meyer on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.

Meyer had been lined up to start Tuesday, but he apparently was dealing with a physical issue that prompted Beloit to place him on the IL instead. Until the nature of his injury is known, the 20-year-old righty will be without a clear timeline for a return. Meyer owns a 5.09 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB in 40.2 innings with Beloit on the season.