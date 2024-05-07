Meyer gave up only one hit over five scoreless innings for Single-A Jupiter on Saturday, walking two batters and striking out a career-high nine.

Still only 19 years old, Meyer flashed the upside that made him a first-round pick in 2023. He's struggled with his control to begin his first full professional season, posting a 19:15 K:BB through 19 innings, but that's in part due to the Marlins having him work on his changeup -- per Alyssa Gomez of MLB.com, Meyer threw 15 changeups among his 85 pitches, but only one went for a strike. The right-hander has already improved his velocity from when he was drafted however, and he topped out at 96.2 mph with his two-seamer. Miami won't push Meyer too aggressively this year due to his age, but if his changeup becomes an effective third pitch to complement his fastball and slider, he could make a quick rise through the system beginning in 2025.