Marlins' Owen Caissie: Activated from IL

The Marlins reinstated Caissie (calf) from the injured list Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Caissie played three games after beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, going 3-for-7 with two homers and an additional RBI and run scored. He'll now return to the active roster for the first time since July 9, but he'll miss out on the starting nine Saturday with left-hander Zac Thornton toeing the slab for the Mets. Graham Pauley was optioned to Jacksonville in a corresponding move.