Marlins' Owen Caissie: Cleared for rehab assignment

Caissie (calf) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Caissie is scheduled to play three games with Jacksonville before being re-evaluated, so he would appear to have a shot at returning from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend. Before being deactivated July 9 due to a right calf strain, Caissie had cobbled together a .239/.297/.459 slash line with 12 home runs, four stolen bases, 50 RBI and 30 runs over 80 games with Miami.