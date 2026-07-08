Marlins' Owen Caissie: Goes deep against Seattle

Caissie went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk during Miami's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Caissie opened Tuesday's scoring with a 418-foot solo home run to right-center field off Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo. It was the 12th home run of the season for Caissie, who has gone deep in three of his last six games. He has a .239 batting average over 246 plate appearances this season, but Caissie has been better at the plate as of late, going 12-for-38 (.316) with one steal, four homers and 11 RBI over his last 15 games.